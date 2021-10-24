MAG enhances commitment to women’s empowerment principles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) announced that it has signed the CEO Statement for the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) with the support of the European Union-funded WeEmpowerAsia programme of UN Women.

The WEPs are a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, these principles are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In a press statement, it explained that by signing the WEPs, MAG is commited to advancing gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community through implementing several measures.

These include; establishing high-level corporate leadership for gender equality, treating all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and non-discrimination, and ensuring the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers.

It also aims to promote education, training and professional development for women, mplement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women, as well as promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy.

It is working to measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail, said, “At MAG, we celebrate diversity and drive equality in gender, race, religion and age at all times.

“The management team and I are committed to ensuring that every woman and man will have equal opportunity to succeed in MAG based on merit.

“Hence, we shall strengthen group-wide efforts towards fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion that is integral to MAG’s way of working. We are also empowering women in the organisation by setting up a voluntary social group, the MAG Women’s Associated Group to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment that drives the company’s mission, values, and objectives.”

UN Women for Asia and Pacificregional director Mohammad NACIRI, said, “We congratulate MAG for taking the first step on their Women’s Empowerment Principles journey.

“We look at the private sector as partners in closing gender gaps in the world of work and advance the Sustainable Development Goals. We know that companies implement these principles offer great potential for advancing gender equality.”

In February 2021, MAG joined the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 25by2025 initiative to champion gender balance and create further career opportunities for women in MAG and the aviation industry. This is further reflected in their strong support of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.