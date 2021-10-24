Malaysia adds another 42 in the daily Covid-19 death toll

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): Malaysia lost 42 people to Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MoH) latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 28,354.

According to the MoH’s CovidNow website, out of the total number of deaths yesterday, 10 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Based on the past six months, Selangor and Labuan had the highest fatality rate with 14 deaths each per 10,000 people. This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 13 deaths per 10,000 people and Negri Sembilan with 11 deaths per 10,000 people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at eight per 10,000 people, with 12 other states recording lower averages. They are Melaka, Kedah, Penang, and Johor (nine each), Sabah and Kelantan (five each), Perlis, Perak, Pahang, and Sarawak (four each), Terengganu (three) and Putrajaya (one).

The CovidNow website showed that 66.5 per cent of deaths were unvaccinated individuals, while 22.6 per cent were partially vaccinated and 10.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (54.3 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 45.3 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 57.2 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 86.9 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,821 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,037.

This was followed by Sabah with 592 new cases, Sarawak (587), Kelantan (544), Johor (502), Perak (410), Terengganu (398), Kedah (345), Penang (337), Pahang (335), Kuala Lumpur (250), Melaka (223) and Negri Sembilan (199).

Perlis recorded 39 new cases, Putrajaya 20 and Labuan two.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,420,867. – Malay Mail