Malaysia records 5,666 new daily cases, three new clusters — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 5,666 today compared to 5,828 cases yesterday, while 6,978 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three new clusters were recorded, with one case each involving a workplace, high-risk group (both in Johor) and community (Selangor).

“Of the 5,666 daily cases today, 107 cases or 1.9 per cent were in categories three, four and five while the other 5,559 cases or 98.1 per cent were in categories one and two.

“Apart from that, 20 of the cases were imported involving 14 Malaysians and six foreigners while 5,646 cases were local transmissions involving 5,449 Malaysians and 197 foreigners,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that 601 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 299 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

He pointed out that the infectivity rate or or R-naught (Rt) for the whole country today was 0.87, with Kuala Lumpur recording the highest Rt rate of 1.0 while Labuan was the only state to record zero infectivity rate.

Detailed information on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on the CovidNow website and data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama