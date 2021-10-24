Mamat Khalid laid to rest

IPOH (Oct 24): Popular film director Mamat Khalid who died this mining, was laid to rest at the Masjid Paloh Muslim Cemetery, here, at about 2.25 pm today.

Earlier, the remains of Mamat, whose real name is Mohamad Mohamad Khalid, 58, arrived at his home in Taman Ipoh Jaya Timur 1, here, from the Slim River Hospital, at 6 am.

The remains were later taken to Masjid Jamek Idris Iskandar Shah 1, Sungai Rokam, at about 12 pm for prayers before being brought to the burial ground.

About 300 people gathered at the cemetery to pay their last respects.

Among the celebrities present at the funeral were Datuk Awie, Zul Ariffin, Khir Rahman, Pekin Ibrahim, Nasrizal Ngasri and Zahiril Adzim. Present was Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —