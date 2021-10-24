Man escapes unhurt after car catches fire at Jalan Sibiew in Bintulu

BINTULU (Oct 24): A man escaped unhurt when the car he was driving caught fire near a petrol station at Jalan Sibiew here at around 8.48pm last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said a fire engine with six firemen from the Bintulu Fire Station were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call.

“The fire had totally destroyed the car. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the car fire incident,” it said.

The fire was completely extinguished at 9.15pm.

The total loss and cause of the fire are still being investigated.