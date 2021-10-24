Ministry introduces new text books for pre-schools

KUCHING (Oct 24): The introduction of new books developed by the Ministry of National Unity under Perpaduan Kindergarten Early Childhood Education Plan 2021-2030 will ease the work of teachers and assistant teachers in Tabika Perpaduan pre-schools.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohd Sadique said the books were Pelan Perpaduan Awak Kanak-Kanak Tabika Perpaduan 2021-2030, Pentaksiran Pengajaran Harian/Bulanan Tabika Perpaduan, Buku Pengurusan Dan Pentabiran, Panduan Pengajaran Tahunan/Mingguan/Harian Tabika Perpaduan.

“Other text books such as Sains Awal, Rukun Negara and Jom Urus Diri are developed for children between four and six years. It is important that young children are taught basic science and the five principles of Rukun Negara.

“As for Jom Urus Diri, children will be taught living skills including how to dress, wear shoes and use the toilet amongst others,” she told reporters in a press conference after visiting Tabika Perpaduan Semeba at Kampung Semeba yesterday.

Tabika Perpaduan Semeba currently has 30 students guided by four teachers.