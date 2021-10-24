Nation’s creative arts world has lost a gem – PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has described the passing of renowned film director Mamat Khalid as a “loss of a star” to the world of creative arts of the country.

In a post on his Facebook account today, Ismaill Sabri said that the late Mamat was one of the nation’s famous producers and directors and respected in the country’s film world.

“Condolences to the entire family of Mamat and art activists of the country on this loss. May his soul be showered with the blessings of Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” he said.

Mamat, 58, was reported to have collapsed at his cafe in Sarang Art Hub, Tanjung Malim at 12.30 am today before being taken to the Slim River Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Among his more well-known films are ‘Zombi Kampung Pisang’, ‘Hantu Kak Limah’, ‘Rock’ and “Kala Malam Bulan Mengambang’’, which was named the best film at the 21st Malaysia Film Festival in 2008.

Mamat, whose real name is Mohamad Mohamad Khalid, was a scriptwriter and film director besides being the younger brother of the country’s famous cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid or better known as Lat. – Bernama