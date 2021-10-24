Parked cars seriously damaged in fire at Kpg Simpok in Padawan

KUCHING (Oct 24) Two cars were seriously damaged after they suddenly caught fire at Kampung Simpok, Padawan at around 6am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the two vehicles were parked alongside each other in front of a house when the fire started.

Due to the fire, both of the car’s cabin were 85 per cent destroyed.

Also in the vicinity was another car, which only saw its driver’s side window broken.

At the scene were firefighters from the Siburan fire station who managed to fully extinguished the fire at 6.44am.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.