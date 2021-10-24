Sunday, October 24
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Parked cars seriously damaged in fire at Kpg Simpok in Padawan

Parked cars seriously damaged in fire at Kpg Simpok in Padawan

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak

One of the car’s cabin that was destroyed by the fire this morning. – Photo by Bomba Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 24) Two cars were seriously damaged after they suddenly caught fire at Kampung Simpok, Padawan at around 6am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the two vehicles were parked alongside each other in front of a house when the fire started.

Due to the fire, both of the car’s cabin were 85 per cent destroyed.

Also in the vicinity was another car, which only saw its driver’s side window broken.

At the scene were firefighters from the Siburan fire station who managed to fully extinguished the fire at 6.44am.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Recommended Posts