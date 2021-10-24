Police clarifies matter on house demolition in Kg Ukong

LIMBANG (Oct 24): Members of the public are urged not to speculate on demolition works of a house at Kampung Ukong.

Limbang district police chief Superintendent Parum Niot clarified that the demolition was carried out on a court order following the plaintiff’s claim on the right to the land.

“It was done lawfully based on court order and the police personnel were deployed to the location for public safety purpose.

“This matter has nothing to do with racial issue as alleged by some irresponsible parties,” he told the media yesterday.

He advised social media users to stop spreading malicious comments on the case which would only lead to racial discord.

The police, he warned, will not hesitate to take action against those who continue to make negative statements and racist comments through social media.