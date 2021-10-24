Rev Fr Lawrence Chua passes away at age 86

KUCHING (Oct 24): The Catholic community is mourning the loss of Rev Fr Dato Lawrence Chua who passed away last night at the age of 86.

According to a press statement by Archbishop of Kuching Simon Poh, Chua passed away at Normah Medical Centre here at 7.13pm.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Reverend Father Dato Lawrence Chua.

“Fr Chua was admitted to Mukah Hospital in early September as a Covid-19 patient. He was subsequently transferred to Bintulu General Hospital and eventually to the Normah Medical Centre, Kuching,” said Poh.

Born on Sept 5, 1935 and raised in Mukah, Chua completed his secondary school education at St Joseph’s School, Kuching after which he entered the Preparatory Seminary in 1952.

From there, he studied for the priesthood at St Francis Xavier’s Minor Seminary, Singapore (1956-1958) and completed his seminary formation in General College Major Seminary, Penang in 1964.

He was ordained priest on Dec 13, 1964 and after his ordination, Chua served in many parishes before he left Kuching in 1975 to pursue a Masters’ degree in Theology (STL) at Jesuit Gregorian University, Rome.

Upon his return from Rome in 1977, Fr Chua assumed responsibilities as Vicar General and Rector at Holy Trinity Parish and St Joseph’s Cathedral Kuching.

He taught as Professor of Theology in College General Penang (1979-1981), followed by missionary service in St John’s Church, Tuaran in the Diocese of Kota Kinabalu (1985-986) and then as Professor of Theology at St Francis Xavier’s Major Seminary, Singapore (1886-1988).

“Fr Chua left his mark in the last two parishes in Kuching that he had faithfully served – Holy Trinity Parish, Kenyalang Park (1988-2002) and Blessed Sacrament Pansh, BDC (2003-2017),” said Poh.

Poh also said Chua retired from active ministry in 2017 and continued to reside at the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Kuching.

“For his contribution to the Church in Sarawak, among the awards received from the state government, he was awarded the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) in 2007, which carries the title Dato.

“Fr Chua will be greatly missed and remembered by many.”

In the statement, the Archbishop of Kuching and the clergy of the Archdiocese extended their deepest condolences to the family members of the late Chua and are united with them in fraternal prayer and support.

“We invite the clergy, religious and faithful to remember Rev Fr Chua in your prayers. Schedule for Wake Prayers and Masses, in compliance to SDMC and Unifor SOP will be announced after all arrangements have been finalised,” said Poh.