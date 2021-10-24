Rising cases due to movements, low SOP compliance

KOTA KINABALU (Oct24): The relaxation of various restrictions and decreasing level of standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance among the community have most likely contributed to high numbers of symptomatic or sporadic cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said people have become lax in observing the SOPs during social activities, at workplace and in public due to their eagerness to return to their pre-Covid-19 lifestyles.

Sabah recorded 502 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, a decrease of 90 cases compared to the day before.

Four fatalities were reported, including two in Tenom and one each in Sandakan and Keningau.

He said new cases detected through symptomatic screenings remained high, comprising 179 or 35.7 per cent of the total.

He said 17 districts registered a decrease in the number of cases, eight districts saw an increase while Tongod and Kunak maintained their Saturday’s figures.

Masidi said the number of cases in Ranau and Keningau had doubled, with Ranau increasing from 28 cases on Saturday to 56 on Sunday and Keningau from 24 to 49 cases.

“Ranau is the only district in Sabah which exceeds 50 cases.”

Of the 502 new cases, Masidi said 223 were late registrations of two days or more after the screening results were known, meaning that only 279 cases (55.6 per cent) took place in the last 24 hours.

He added that close to 97 per cent of the cases fell under Category 1 and 2, including 79.3 per cent in Category 2.

He said the number of cases in Category 3, 4 and 5 which required treatment in hospital or intensive care was low, with five patients in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one in Category 5. Seven cases were still under investigation by the State Health Department.

On the other hand, Masidi said 575 Covid-19 patients have recovered, whereas 1,880 were still undergoing treatment.

Nationwide, the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 5,666 on Sunday compared to 5,828 cases on Saturday, while 6,978 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three new clusters were recorded, with one case each involving a workplace, high-risk group (both in Johor) and community (Selangor).

“Of the 5,666 daily cases today, 107 cases or 1.9 per cent were in categories three, four and five while the other 5,559 cases or 98.1 per cent were in categories one and two.

“Apart from that, 20 of the cases were imported involving 14 Malaysians and six foreigners while 5,646 cases were local transmissions involving 5,449 Malaysians and 197 foreigners,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He also said that 601 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 299 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

He pointed out that the infectivity rate or or R-naught (Rt) for the whole country today was 0.87, with Kuala Lumpur recording the highest Rt rate of 1.0 while Labuan was the only state to record zero infectivity rate.

Detailed information on the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on the CovidNow website via https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and data will be updated at midnight every day.