Sarawak to have digital village through Digital Economic Centres – Annuar

KUCHING (Oct 24): Community Internet Centres in the country including Sarawak will be converted into Digital Economic Centres, says Minister of Telecommunication and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

However, Sarawak will be unique as the state will have a digital village which is better than an Internet centre with incubator programmes among others to train entrepreneurs for the digital economy. The vicinity will also be a digital satellite hub for village or community internet centres, he stated.

“Community Internet Centres will be upgraded for villagers to learn applications to convert economic activities in rural areas to digital economy and will no longer be a place to play internet,” he told reporters during an official visit to Kampung Mongkos in Serian yesterday.

Annuar said Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will train locals, from taking photographs or videos to creating product campaign, branding, and how to participate in international e-commerce platforms like shopee, lazada to penetrate the global market.

He added that upgrading of 900 centres throughout the country has started and any state constituency without one would be given automatic approval.

“Every DUN must have at least one centre because we want to start the training programme and reach out to everyone.”

The Community Internet Centre is an initiative under MCMC to provide Internet facilities to underserved areas as well as inculcate computer-based skills and know-how that have become indispensable today.