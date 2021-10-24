SMC to convert 6 open spaces into community gardens

SIBU (Oct 24): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is converting six open spaces in residential areas here into community gardens to promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen social cohesion.

Chairman of SMC Building Control and Town Beautification Standing Committee Cr Joseph Chieng said the open spaces were located at Ulu Sungai Merah 50A1, Lorong Perpati 2B, Lorong Sentosa, Lorong Wong King Huo 18C, Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce 50, and Jalan Bandong.

“Most of them will be ready (for use) by end of this year, while that at Jalan Bandong will hopefully be ready early next year.

“The SMC is very focused in promoting healthy lifestyle and strengthen social cohesion among the people from all walks of life here,” he told reporters after the site inspection of Lorong Perpati 2B here, yesterday.

He was accompanied by his vice-chairman Cr Sammy Ngelambai, and councillors Lim Tiong Guan and Raymond Tiong Eng Lee.

Chieng added that the proposed community garden at Ulu Sungai Merah 50A1 would be equipped with a children playground and fitness facilities, in addition to a jogging track, benches and carpark. Beautification works would come in later.

He said the type of playground and fitness facilities to be provided were standardised across the community gardens.

Turning to the existing gardens, namely Rejang Park Traffic Garden, Kutien Memorial Park, Hui Ning Garden, Lorong Lim Han Swee 8 and Lorong Mantis Selatan 3 community gardens, he said the facilities there would be upgraded, adding that Lorong Lim Han Swee 8 and Lorong Mantis Selatan 3 were already called community gardens.

“The upgrading work at Lorong Mantis Selatan 3 will include widening the running/jogging track, and adding facilities at the children’s playground and fitness corner.

“At Lorong Lim Han Swee 8, the running/jogging track will also be widened, parking lots will be provided and so too are facilities at the children’s playground. The same will be done at Kutien Memorial Park and Hui Ning Garden.”

The Rejang Park Traffic Garden would undergo a major upgrading with details to be known later, he added.