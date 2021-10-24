SNAP Baru pledges support to PSB – protem president

KUCHING (Oct 24): The new Sarawak National Party (SNAP) has thrown its support behind Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Its protem president Edmund Stanley Jugol said the political party, currently in the process of being revived as SNAP Baru, believes in the struggle of PSB, which is similar to that of SNAP.

“We recognise that PSB, led by its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, is also a party based on our same principles of multi-racial, multi-cultural and inclusivity that is suitable for all the people of Sarawak.

“We are confident that the majority of all races are supporting PSB and its struggle in the coming State Election to form the new government of Sarawak,” he told a press conference at PSB headquarters here.

SNAP, one of the oldest in Sarawak, was formed on April 10, 1961. Sarawak’s first chief minister, the late Tan Sri Stephen Kabong Ningkan was from SNAP.

The party had experienced two major splits in its history. The first was when several members left to form Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) in 1983 and the other was in 2002 when some members formed Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP).

SNAP was officially deregistered in January 2013 after a Federal Court five-member panel yesterday upheld the ROS’ 2002 decision cancelling SNAP’s registration.

The decision was made after the party failed to produce evidence that its leadership crisis had been settled.

Edmund, who previously held the party president post prior to its deregistration, said SNAP was a multi-racial party which accepted members from all races in Sarawak as its policy was to ensure that no race should be sidelined or suppressed.

“During the State Election in 1970, SNAP had won 12 seats and arrangements were made to form a coalition state government with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Pesaka Anak Sarawak (Pesaka).

“This would be the most strategic alliance for racial harmony and political stability for Sarawak. However, the deal did not go through as SUPP and Pesaka aborted the idea at the last minute.

“Had this proposed coalition government gone through, we may see a different political landscape today,” he said.

He thus called on all loyal SNAP members and supporters to fully support PSB in this coming 12th State Election.

“It is obvious that SNAP and PSB have the same DNA. We believe that Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh will be a good leader to lead the fight in the coming state election and change the government.

“Whenever SNAP Baru is registered, we will continue to support and work closely with PSB in the new government of Sarawak,” he said.

Asked if SNAP Baru intended to contest in the State Election, Edmund said he does not know when ROS would approve their application, which was submitted in August last year.

“If we are not registered in time, we will fully back PSB candidates. We’ve come here to pledge our support to PSB to strive for a change in the Sarawak government for the interest of Sarawak,” he said.

He said based on feedback from the ground, there were still many loyal and hardcore SNAP members who are still behind the party.

“They have urged us to make sure SNAP Baru is registered. They also informed us that they hope in PSB,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Wong, PSB senior vice president and Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina and PSB youth chief and vice president Dr Johnical Rayong, who is also Engkilili assemblyman.