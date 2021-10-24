Socso helps 4,864 Sabahans secure jobs

TUARAN (Oct 24): The government’s initiative through the Social Security Organization (Socso) has assisted 4,864 Sabahans in securing jobs in the first nine months this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said 7,141 people in Sabah have also returned to the workforce based on statistics released by Sabah Socso last year.

“Clearly, the government’s initiative through Socso under the Pemulih programme has delivered positive impacts that help reduce unemployment among the people.

“This is a good measure for the recovery and revival of our economy,” he said when launching the Sabah State-level Urban Poor Career Carnival 2021 at Dataran Astaka Padang Tuaran here on Sunday.

The Sabah State-level Urban Poor Career Carnival 2021 in Tuaran district was the first and such programme will be held in stages in rural districts in Sabah.

Hajiji said the government was prepared to face the issue of layoffs and unemployment as the country fought against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government has taken proactive actions without waiting for the situation to become serious.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic period from March 2020 to September 2021, Sabah Socso has organized 307 interview activities – 267 held virtually and 40 physical activities – that were implemented with cooperation from various industries and employers.”

To facilitate the process of online interviews, he said Sabah Socso had fostered strategic partnership with Pusat Internet Desa to ensure job seekers in rural areas could access the internet easily.

In line with the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan, Hajiji said Socso had established strategic collaboration with the State Government to help stabilize and manage matters pertaining to the labour market through continuous job services activities.

“Such effort will enable more youths and school leavers in the state to secure job opportunities, including in various industrial sectors.”

On the Urban Poor Career Carnival, he said there were more than 1,000 vacancies offered and 15 employers have participated in the interview programme during the carnival.

“This is among the government’s initiative through Socso to assist the vulnerable urban groups, particularly the B40, by providing work opportunities and job placements to school leavers, graduates and workers who have lost their jobs.”

He also hoped that job seekers would seize the opportunities by taking part in carnivals organized by Socso.

The Urban Poor Career Carnival organized by Sabah Socso was the second, following Sabah Socso e-Career Carnival on September 25.