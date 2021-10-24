Tambunan baby 698th heart patient to receive surgery

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 24): Society For The Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) has helped almost 700 patients with heart ailments in Sabah since its establishment in 1981.

The latest heart ailment patient SOSHF assisted was 52-day-old Christel Ettel from Kampung Makatip, Tambunan.

SOSHF president Datuk Eva Susau who was at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport last Friday to welcome Christel Ettel home, said the baby was the 698th patient the organization had sent for corrective heart surgery.

“Baby Christel Ettel had a successful corrective heart surgery. Christel flew to Kuala Lumpur with her mother Flora Muil on Oct 15 via Malaysia Airlines,” said Eva, adding that Christel’s father, Christianus Saimon works as a security guard.

Christel, she said, is the youngest child of the couple’s eight children, with the eldest being 16 years old.

Eva also said that SOSHF will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and the Society hopes to send three or more young patients for corrective heart surgery to break the 700 number mark.

“Although SOSHF may not be able to have a physical fund-raising dinner event to mark our 40th anniversary we will conduct a virtual live streaming celebration cum fund-raising through Facebook and multimedia,” she said, adding that the date of the event will be announced soon.

“We hope to raise RM150,000 for three more patients as we celebrate the 40th anniversary, making it a total of 14 sent this year. Any excess fund will be carried forward to the pool to send more patients next year, said Eva.

Also present at the airport was SISHF vice president Hj Ghani Fadzil.