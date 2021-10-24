Tiong: Do something fast about flash flood in Jln Sibiyu

BINTULU (Oct 24): Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing urges the government to expedite the design of the monsoon drain at Jalan Sibiyu here to resolve the constant flash flood in the area.

In a press statement yesterday, he said although the drainage system in the area has improved much, he urged the government to complete the improved plan as soon as possible.

“In some areas, the water flow is either too slow or not flowing at all due to the drain upgrading work upstream.

“Contractors must ensure that their projects do not affect the flow of water in the drains,” he said.

He said this was one of issues he raised during a meeting with Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and Land and Survey Department.

The meeting was held to seek solutions to the constant flash floods at several areas here such as Desa Damai, Kampung Kemunting, and Jalan Kampung Baru.

He said that Kampung Kemunting, which is located on low-lying area near a river is no longer suitable for occupation.

“The BDA has planned a resettlement scheme for the residents.

“I will also follow up with BDA to expedite the construction of 3,000 houses to solve the squatters problem at Sg Sibiyu,” he said.

The Land and Survey Department was also urged to identify native customary rights (NCR) land and Temuda land for the purpose (resettlement) as soon as possible.