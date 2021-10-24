US Dow closes at record high again

Fundamental outlook

THE US Dow benchmark closed at a new high at 35,677 points on Friday. The S&P 500 settled slightly lower at 4,544.90 on Thursday.

President Joe Biden expressed confidence that the Democrats can reach a deal before he leaves for Europe in a week’s time. The Democrats are working on how to cut the spending from US$3.5 trillion stimulus plan by not raising taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals.

China grew 4.9 per cent in 3Q from a year ago against an expected 5.2 per cent gains. Retail sale rose 4.4 per cent in September, above the 3.3 per cent expectations.

UK consumers prices rose 3.1 per cent in September from a year ago, below expectations. UK is still recording an average of 50,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, making it one of the highest Covid-19 infected countries in the world. A newly-discovered mutation of the Delta variant is being investigated in the UK amid worries that it could make the virus even more transmissible and undermine the current Covid-19 vaccines.

IMF downgraded its economic forecast for Asia in 2021 to 6.5 per cent, compared with the previous forecast of 7.6 per cent gains. However, IMF officials said that Asia remains the fastest growing region in 2021.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen declined after testing the 114.50 resistance. The trend is prone to make a correction this week, with range expected to move from 112.70 to 114.20. Breaking beyond this range might lead to a new direction trend and traders need to stay cautious.

Euro/US dollar is hovering at 1.165. We foresee the trend could whipsaw initially inside 1.16 to 1.167 until the price movements go into a new direction. Market sentiment is prone to ascend due to the possibility of the dollar weakening.

British pound/US dollar could not stay above 1.38 for more than four days last week. We speculate the trend might wane slightly and trade within 1.36 to 1.38 for a few days. However, piercing above 1.385 resistance could signal a new bullish strength in the market. Traders who plan to pick bottom should exercise proper risk control.

WTI Crude prices saw strong demand in the market, approaching the winter seasons. We foresee the trend will stay above US$82 per barrel in case of a correction. The market is expected to see some selling resistances at US$85 per barrel but breaking above this level could lead to US$90 per barrel. Risk control should be placed below US$82 per barrel for long traders.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives charted a new record high at RM5,220 per metric tonne, before retreating last week. The overall market sentiment is still strong as traders are mostly bargain-hunters. January Futures contract settled at RM44,923 per metric tonne on Friday. We project the trend could be trading sideways from RM4,850 to RM5,150 per metric tonne in mixed sentiments. Traders will be realising their book value towards the end of the month.

Gold prices rose above US$1,800 per ounce on Friday but settled beneath this benchmark. We forecast the trend could swing inside the range from US$1,770 to US$1,820 per ounce. The market is still looking for a new trend. Moving in either direction might rekindle a new trend. Observe closely for the time being.

Silver prices crossed above US$24 per ounce last week and showed a good sign of returning demand in the market. We target the trend could stay at US$23.50 per ounce in case of a drawdown. The overall range will be contained from US$23.50 to US$25.00 per ounce but piercing into either direction could generate a new force in the market. Risk control is advised for all traders.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]