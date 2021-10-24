Wee encourages more people to sign up for EPF’s i-Saraan programme

KUCHING (Oct 24): More of those who do not have an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account should consider signing up for the i-Saraan programme to keep savings, said Datuk Richard Wee.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president said EPF had come up with various programmes for members in recent years and i-Saraan is one for those who have not registered with EPF.

“We have the perception that EPF is our retirement fund, savings for us in the older age. Hence, it would be good for more people to have such savings,” he said when opening a seminar on i-Saraan today.

More than 70 individuals attended the seminar organised by the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations at its premises in City Square here.

Wee, who is also president of the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations, said the seminar aimed at enlightening participants on the benefits of having an i-Saraan account with EPF.

“Usually seminars like this are conducted in either Bahasa Malaysia or English but ours today is done in Mandarin, and this is for the benefit of those who are not proficient in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

“We hope that through this seminar, more and more people will sign up for the i-Saraan programme,” he said.

He also thanked Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) Commissioner Sih Hua Tong who helped contact the EPF Kuching Office to have the session conducted in Mandarin.

Earlier, Sih said i-Saraan is a good programme for the self-employed individuals and housewives who can contribute their shares of earnings with EPF as savings.

He pointed out that i-Saraan could be a long-term programme for them to have some savings.

“i-Saraan is a good programme which must be shared with your loved ones and those people around you,” he said.

Among those present were EPF Kuching Office senior general manager Chia Swee Choo and organising chairperson Lo Siew Fung.