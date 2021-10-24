Woman found dead in bathroom of house at Pending Heights in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 24): A woman was found dead inside the bathroom of her house at Pending Heights here today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police are still trying to determine the identity and age of the deceased.

“Those who have lost a female relative or friend should come forward to the Bintawa police station,” said Ahsmon when contacted today.

He also said those who had previously lodged a missing persons report should also come forward.

He added that police have classified the case as sudden death as no evidence of foul play was found at the scene.

Also present were personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) who assisted police to secure the body for transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue.

As the case is still under investigation, police could not comment further on the woman’s death.