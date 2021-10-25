24-hour talent show to set record

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): The Longest Non-Stop Facebook Live Broadcasting Talent Performance programme organized by the Sabah Tamparuli Bamboo Music Orchestra Association (Ombak) and Sabah Youth Council is set to enter the Malaysia Book of Records.

The programme will run for 24 hours from November 4 to 5.

Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Juliah Salag received a courtesy call from the Supreme Council of Ombak, led by its deputy on Monday.

The purpose of the courtesy call was to inform Juliah on the Longest Non-Stop Facebook Live Broadcasting Talent Performance programme which will enter the Malaysia Book of Records.

The association also invited Juliah as the guest of honour for the event, which will be held live on Facebook.

Juliah lauded Ombak on its initiative to organize the programme that would be recognized by The Malaysia Book of Records.

“The programme will showcase or promote our cultures in Sabah to the world.”

Meanwhile, Stanley said the programme included bamboo musical performance, storytelling and cooking.

“The Longest Non-Stop Facebook Live Broadcasting Talent Performance programme will start at 2pm on November 4,” he said.

Also present were Ombak Supreme Council members Wendy Guntarik, Lotipa Kilus, Nazir Daniel and Anita Adus.