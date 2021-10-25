450 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Sabah recorded 450 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, the lowest since July 16.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Belud and Ranau continued to contribute large number of new infections while other districts were showing a downward trend.

“Kota Belud registered the highest number of cases at 64, followed by Ranau with 54 cases.”

Overall, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 16 districts recorded a decrease in cases, eight districts saw an increase and three districts, namely Semporna, Kunak and Nabawan, maintained their Sunday’s figures.

“Only two districts exceeded 50 cases while 19 districts recorded cases below 20.”

Of the 450 cases, Masidi said 266 cases or 59.11 per cent took place in the last 24 hours.

The remaining cases were registered several days after the screening results were obtained, he said.

He added that 96 per cent of the daily cases fell under Category 1 and 2, one patient under Category 3 and three each under Category 4 and 5. Eleven cases were still being assessed by the State Health Department.