59 projects to upgrade dilapidated schools approved under 12MP Rolling Plan 1 — Senator

SIBU (Oct 25): A total of 59 projects costing RM402.7 million to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated schools in Sarawak has been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Rolling Plan 1 (RP1).

Senator Robert Lau said that this was according to the Education Ministry’s (MOE) written reply to him when he asked Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Radzi Jidin to state the strategies and amount allocated by the government to repair the infrastructure of dilapidated schools in the state for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“As of Oct 1 this year, all these projects are in the pre-building phase.”

Lau said that the ministry revealed: “For the 12MP Rolling Plan 2 (RP2) 2022, the Education Ministry has presented 14 upgrading and redevelopment projects for schools with dilapidated buildings in Sarawak.

“The scopes of the projects include construction of replacement school buildings, replacement teachers’ quarters and acquisition of land for the construction of replacement of the entire school building. These applications are still being considered by the central agency, and the approval will depend on the government’s financial standing.”

As for the Rolling Plan 3 (RP3) 2023 under 12MP, Lau said that according to the ministry, the list of upgrading and redevelopment projects for schools with dilapidated buildings was still being finalised before being submitted for consideration and approval of the central agency.

“The implementation of these projects will depend on the central agency’s consideration and the government’s financial standing,” Lau added.

Lau also remarked that the Education Ministry in its reply also assured that it would always ensure that facilities function in good conditions in schools nationwide as it is important to ensure not only conducive infrastructure but that teaching and learning can be conducted safely and comfortably.

Adding on, he noted that the ministry also mentioned that it took certain strategies to ensure the success of upgrading and rebuilding projects for schools with dilapidated buildings.

Some of the strategies include setting up impact score grade analysis to determine the level of physical component or building facility at schools.

He added that the Education Ministry said in its reply: “The determination of redevelopment or upgrading of dilapidated schools are based on impact score grade analysis. This score has 7 levels on the scale. Level 1 to 4 refers to buildings that are still functioning and safe to use.

“Level 5 are buildings that have been reported by schools as not safe and require maintenance. Level 6 refers to buildings that are not safe with validation from District Education Office or the State Education Department.

“Level 7 refers to buildings that are not safe with validation from the Public Works Department (PWD). MOE give emphasis to buildings that are on levels 6 and 7 for building repair, upgrading and replacement.”

Lau said MOE also mentioned on the use Pre-Approved Plan (PAP) through the Industrialised Building System (IBS) method.

“MOE, through its implementing agency, PWD Sarawak, also maximises the use of PAP through IBS, which can shorten the time frame during project planning and design.

“PAP contains ready-made building designs complete with architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical and quantitative analyses that fulfil the technical requirements and government regulations. The usage of PAP can also reduce project implementation cost through savings on consultancy costs.”

Lau revealed that MOE’s reply also touched on holding engagement sessions with various stakeholders as well as with the implementing agency and state government to resolve various project implementation issues and ensure that the projects can be implemented within the set time frames.