Chief Secretary urges govt agencies to be more proactive in reviewing regulations

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): All ministries and government agencies at the federal, state and local government levels should be more proactive and responsive when reviewing existing regulations, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said regulations need to be reviewed to stay relevant and support growth in productivity.

“Regulators are highly encouraged to review the existing laws and regulations, which will trigger a transformation of the mindset towards improving the delivery of rules, compliance and business operations.

“Being the development machinery of the ‘Malaysian Family’ (concept), civil servants must be open-minded and positive in accepting and implementing reforms to lead the nation to prosperity,” he said when launching the “Jom Semak Campaign” virtually here today.

He said the Jom Semak Campaign is a continuation of the implementation of National Policy on Good Regulatory Practice (NPGRP) through 2021 Circular No. 1, as issued by the Prime Minister’s Department on June 22, 2021.

“This circular instructs all government agencies to comply with the Regulatory Process Management System as set out here.

“This effort represents the government’s commitment to improve the country’s regulatory ecosystem, including the making and enforcement of quality regulations, to be more comprehensive, agile and responsive in meeting current and future needs,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said this initiative, which is in line with the National Recovery Plan (NRP), was gaining traction in economic activity where quality regulations will improve the business environment for a company to operate smoothly.

“We estimate that more than 1,000 regulators will benefit from this campaign, which in turn has a multiplier effect on the business community and the rakyat.

“Let us act together more aggressively so that the country can progress faster to hasten economic recovery,” he said. – Bernama