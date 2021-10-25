Construction of new fuel station in Marudi on track

MIRI (Oct 25): The construction of a new fuel station at Simpang Lenei in Marudi which has just commenced is going on smoothly and on track.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil who went on a site visit recently said he was satisfied with the ongoing work.

“I hope this fuel station will be completed according to the given schedule which is within a period of two months.

“This is because the only fuel station still operating in Marudi presently, which is located along Marudi Waterfront, will be closed to give way to this project,” said Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman.

Following the newly implemented project, the assistant minister said the present two fuel stations along Marudi Waterfront will be relocated to Simpang Lenei and a location near Marudi Stadium.