Contractors charged with LAD for project delay encouraged to refer to lawyer

KUCHING (Oct 25): Contractors who were charged with Liquidated Ascertained Damages (LAD) due to project delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have to refer to a lawyer for clarification as they should not be charged.

This is because for government projects they were already given automatic extension of time, thus there were no charges, while for private projects, charges are suspended up to December this year, Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah said.

“This (LAD) charge should not happen. And these contractors need to refer to lawyer if they get charged as LAD should not be charged as it is suspended until Dec,” he said when met at the Keluarga Malaysia event at Kampung Kudei Baru Iban yesterday.

He was asked to comment on some developers being charged with LAD due to project completion delay during the pandemic.

The Works Minister was referring to the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020 which also covers construction work contract.

On another matter, Fadillah said the traffic jam at Mile 6 flyover project would be eased in a week’s time as he had been informed by the contractor that two lanes would be open to traffic from single lane presently used.

“I visited the flyover site earlier today due to public complaints on the traffic jam due to the construction works. I want to urge road users to be patient as once the project is completed, it will bring more comfort and convenience to them.”

To reduce the traffic jam, he had contacted the police to help with traffic control during peak hours daily.

Earlier at the event, Fadillah handed out higher education incentives to 16 Malay and Iban students from the village, amounting to RM3,200.

He said the event was to foster Keluarga Malaysia spirit amongst villagers, and focused on togetherness and gratefulness.

After the event, Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, attended the Ziarah Kasih Programme at Kampung Semerah Padi in Semariang for the elderly and disabled. He gave them financial aid and food baskets.

He then went to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) hall at Sungai Tengah in Matang for the Keluarga Malaysia programme and handed out food baskets amounting to RM1,800 to 30 residents there. He also gave out wheelchairs, milk for the elderly and adult diapers to those who needed them.

He also attended a luncheon with local community leaders at Kampung Kolong 2, Matang after Zohor prayers.