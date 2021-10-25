Covid-19: Daily cases in S’wak drop below 500 mark for first time in two months

KUCHING (Oct 25): Sarawak recorded 493 Covid-19 cases today, the first time since August this year that the state recorded less than 500 daily cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that the last time Sarawak recorded less than 500 daily cases was on Aug 3 with 494 cases.

From the total 493 cases, 481 cases were either in Category 1 (asymptomatic) or Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Three cases were in Category 3 (pneumonia), seven in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and two in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support), said the committee.

Despite the dip in daily cases overall, Kuching district still recorded triple-digit cases with 128 cases.

A total of 10 districts logged double-digit cases, with Miri recording 82 cases followed by Sibu (60), Bintulu (30), Lawas (26), Mukah (25), Sarikei and Kanowit (16), Serian (13), Saratok (12) and Betong (11).

MORE TO COME