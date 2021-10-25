Covid: 94.6 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): A total of 22,143,545 individuals or 94.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.5 per cent of the adult population, or 22,813,885 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of yesterday, 1,622,869 individuals or 51.6 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years had completed their vaccination while 2,552,468 individuals or 81.1 per cent of them were administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

In total, 124,530 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 49,069,291.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,438 booster doses were administered to the target group yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of booster shots given so far to 101,590. – Bernama