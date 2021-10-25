Gang robber gets 10 years, whipping

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): A man was jailed for 10 years and ordered to be whipped once by the Sessions Court here on Monday for gang robbery.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentence on Azmil Ahmad Hassan, 27, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Azmil admitted to robbing a housekeeper of his gold necklace at Jalan Tugu in Kampung Air here on April 26.

The offence was committed with an accomplice, who is still at large.

The facts of the case stated that the 26-year-old victim, who was on his way home from work, was tailed by three men, including the accused.

Two of the men demanded cigarette and money from the victim but he did not have any.

Another man then snatched the victim’s necklace from behind and fled towards Sinsuran.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lenient sentence and said that he committed the offence because he was desperate.

He claimed that his wife was pregnant at that time and he could not afford to pay room rental.

Azmil also claimed that he used to stay at a mosque with his kids and the incident went viral.

In reply, the prosecution pressed for a deterrent sentence and to take into account that the offence was done in public area.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest on May 5.