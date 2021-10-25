GRS-opposition pact meaningless without Warisan – SAPP

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): The secret talks between Pakatan Harapan with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders behind the scenes have been leaked by PH leaders who are overeager for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be executed.

Sabah Progressive Party(SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee is of the view that any pact between GRS and the opposition parties in Sabah is meaningless without the participation of Parti Warisan, a Sabah local party which is not a member of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This is because opposition parties PKR/DAP are Malaya parties. Their (PKR/DAP) leaders in Sabah have no say. Even the secret talks, between DAP and GRS’s top leaders have to be led by DAP’s supremo, Lim Guan Eng.

Yong said in Sabah, the fact is that the main opposition party is Warisan, not PH. The only local party in PH is UPKO. “Hence, any talk of any co-operation agreement with opposition parties in Sabah should realistically involve Warisan. Whether Warisan wants to be involved or not is a different matter to be addressed when it is time to cross the bridge,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Yong, who is deputy chairman of Perikatan Nasional, added any co-operation agreement between GRS and opposition parties must uphold the rule of Law. The co-operation pact must not be tainted by any hint of “out of court settlement” of on-going court cases or other litigation before any court of Law.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had declined to be part of the MoU, whose party had rejected at the federal level.

On Sunday, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the coalition would hold a discussion over the MoU proposal.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had raised the issue when the latter met him recently.

GRS comprises parties from Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS and Gerakan), Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

PH had initiated this agreement following the MoU signed at the federal level in September.

The federal government and PH signed the MoU on “political stability and transformation” on the basis that they agreed to work together to restore political stability to enable the government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic effectively and help bolster economic recovery.