Improvements at three schools in Sri Aman ongoing — Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Improvements to facilities at three schools in Sri Aman, Sarawak, are being actively carried out to provide comfort to the students and staff, said Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

Radzi, in a posting on his official Facebook account, shared that several improvements were identified during his visits in the area, involving two secondary schools and one primary school. The schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simanggang, SMK Balai Ringin and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bakong.

“In terms of improving the facilities of SMK Simanggang, the handover of a new office block will be made in the near future. In addition, repair works will be carried out at the school’s hall which is almost 50 years old, including roof replacement and rewiring.

He said that SMK Simanggang is a daily boarding school with 1,047 students, with 98 of them being Form Six semester two students; 161 Form Five students with seven Special Education Integrated Programme students were also present for face-to-face teaching and learning (PdP) sessions.

Meanwhile, Radzi said that a new hostel block was currently under construction at SMK Balai Ringin to provide more comfort to the students staying in the hostel.

He added that SMK Balai Ringin has 1,494 students, including 36 Form Six semester two students and 267 Form Five students who had started their face-to-face sessions in early October.

Meanwhile, when visiting the 60-year-old SK Bakong, which is also a daily boarding school, Radzi said that the ministry had approved a construction project involving full replacement of classes, hostels and teachers’ quarters at the school’s new site, about two kilometres from its current location.

The project would be expedited so that the 146 pupils, as well as the school’s staff, could use the new school, which would be more comfortable, as soon as possible, Radzi added. — Bernama