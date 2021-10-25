JBALB Miri Division lodges police report following cable theft at Tinjar Water Treatment Plant

MIRI (Oct 25): The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Miri division yesterday lodged a police report following a cable theft at the Tinjar Water Treatment Plant inlet area for raw water intake.

Following the incident, the entire Tinjar area was expected to experience a water supply disruption due to pump system function failure.

JBALB Miri Division said water supply for the area would only last until early morning today although temporary repair works were already being done by the JBALB Miri Division.

“Delivery of water supply by JBALB Miri Division will also be done at the affected area until the condition returns to normal.”

JBLAB revealed that this was the third incident recorded by JBALB Miri Division which affected the operations of the water supply system and at the same time affecting other users especially to clinics and schools.

The cost for repairs and replacements this time was estimated at around RM70,000.

“The JBALB assets provided are intended to provide convenience to consumers to enjoy a good and consistent water supply system.

“As a result of these incidents, it is giving hardship to other users,” it said.

In this regard, JBALB appealed for the cooperation of all to contact Beluru Police Station at 085-744341 or JBALB Call Center online 082-262211 if they witnessed any suspicious activity at the water treatment plant, booster pump station or any assets owned by JBALB.

JBALB said they viewed the issue of theft/vandalism on JBALB’s assets seriously and stern action will be taken against the culprits involved.