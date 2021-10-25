Jeffrey invites political parties, NGOs to ally with STAR

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah is inviting political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to join the party to jointly demand constitutional rights in the Federation of Malaysia for the sake of the people and the state of Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan, said the struggle for constitutional rights is increasingly showing results, however the state political unity is still needed to obtain financial distribution in accordance with constitutional rights.

“STAR is a coalition party that provides space for political parties and NGOs to become allies in order to demand rights and financial distribution to Sabah in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Jeffrey, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said this during the winding up of the debate on his policy speech in conjunction with the party’s Second Triennial General Meeting of Delegates on October 21.

According to him, Sabah needs political strength to correct the status of Sabah and Sarawak in Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution from the interpretation based on the Federation of Malaya 1957 to the interpretation of the Federation of Malaysia based on the Malaysia Proclamation in Sept 16, 1963 and the paragraph 10 of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

Jeffrey who is also the Keningau Member of Parliament and Tambunan Assemblyman invites parties like Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and UPKO to become STAR associate members in order to correct the interpretation of Article 160(2) and 1(2) in the Federal Constitution.

“We must demand what is the right of the people and the state of Sabah, we should get the financial distribution of development according to our purpose when we formed the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

If these rights are not claimed, he said, “then we will always be beggars to Malaya, we will be Malayan slaves forever.”