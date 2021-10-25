Kapitan wants stricter enforcement against smoking at food premises

KUCHING (Oct 25): Kapitan Tan Yit Sheng wants to see stricter enforcement against smoking at food premises to provide a better dining environment for all, particularly non-smokers.

The Kuching Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association committee member observed that smoking at food premises has become rampant especially with no enforcement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We understand that our enforcement officers have been busy with curbing the spread of Covid-19. Now that the pandemic is slightly under control, we hope to see enforcement against smoking at food premises.

“I shall say that smokers are getting more and more complacent compared to pre-pandemic time when they did comply with the regulation.

“Now, smokers just light a cigarette inside the food premises and this is causing great disturbance and health hazard to non-smokers who need to put up with the second-hand smoke,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

He was asked to comment on Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s recent tweet which called for stricter enforcement against smoking at food premises in line with the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

Tan, who runs a coffeeshop in Gala City Commercial Centre here, said he concurred with the minister’s call, that stricter enforcement is pertinent to protect the well-being of non-smokers.

He said all coffeeshop operators are required to display the No Smoking sign, which seems to serve no purpose now.

“The No Smoking sign has been there ever since the smoking ban was enforced two or so years ago. Well, smokers just conveniently not to see the sign.

“The regulation is there and whether enforcement or no enforcement, we hope smokers can be more considerate especially in not causing health hazaard to non-smokers,” he added.

He also hoped that the Ministry of Health will issue directive in black and white to instruct all health departments across the country to carry out stricter enforcement against smoking at food premises.

Last week, Khairy called for stricter enforcement against smoking at food premises through his Twitter account, adding that he had ordered the relevant enforcement authority to do so.

“While monitoring compliance with the (Covid-19) pandemic standard operating procedures, they (enforcement officers) can fine smokers who break the regulations. Sekali harung (simultaneously),” he tweeted.

The smoking ban at all food premises under the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018 was enforced in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah on Jan 1, 2019 and Feb 1, 2019 respectively while Sarawak’s enforcement took effect on Mar 1, 2019.