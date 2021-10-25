Limbang wants public toilets to ace cleanliness grading

LIMBANG (Oct 25): The Limbang District Council (MDL) has set a target of grade A status for public toilets in terms of their cleanliness.

To achieve the top grade, chairman Sufian Mohat said MDL will tighten conditions for contractors maintaining public toilets.

“At the moment, the public toilets under our care have been graded with B status.

“They are located at Medamit, Tedungan, as well as the Tamu Building and Limbang Market,” he said during a public toilet cleanliness campaign at Taman Tasik Bukit Mas recently.

Sufian said MDL will also run a continuous public education campaign on toilet cleanliness.

“Hopefully, we are able to bring back the grade A status on public toilet cleanliness, which we had been achieved five years ago,” he said.

Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, who officiated at the event, called on the public to use public toilets with care.

Paulus added he supports MDL’s efforts to create better awareness through a continuous public toilet cleanliness campaign.