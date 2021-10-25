Lorry assistant killed in motorbike crash along Jln Mukah-Selangau

SIBU (Oct 25): A lorry assistant perished after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and landed on the roadside along Jalan Mukah-Selangau around 7.30pm yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias identified the victim as Welta Melaka, 30, from Rumah Landas, Mile 3 Jalan Selangau-Mukah.

“The accident happened after the victim, who was heading towards Mukah from Selangau, lost control of his machine before it skidded to the roadside.

“The victim suffered serious injuries to his right ribs and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Selangau Health Clinic,” Muhammad Rizal said in a statement.

He said Welta’s body was later brought to Mukah Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.