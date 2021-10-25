‘Madness’ to want polls held amid Covid threat, says PSB sec-gen

KUCHING (Oct 25): It would be “madness” for Sarawak to head to the polls soon amid the current high usage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and number of Covid deaths in the state, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general George Lo.

He said with the state’s ICU usage at 80 per cent capacity and Sarawak recording the most number of Covid deaths on Oct 23, it is imperative the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition put off calling for the state election until at least after Feb 1 next year.

“(If an election is held now) our hospitals will be overwhelmed and our people will die. How can the lives of the people take a back seat to politics?” he said in a statement last night.

He also dismissed the recent statement by GPS in which the coalition stated that its reason for wanting to hold the state election sooner rather than later was the need for a fresh mandate, as “nonsense”.

“They needed a mandate back in June, not now. By now, GPS can wait until Feb 1 next year when the Emergency decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ends.

“Anyone with an ounce of common sense can see that the desperate need to hold an election before Dec 31 this year is to avoid the new Undi18 voters,” Lo added.