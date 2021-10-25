Malaysia racks up another 46 fatalities from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Forty-six more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 28,400.

According to the CovidNow website, 12 were brought-in-dead.

Perlis had the highest fatality rate with 63 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Sarawak with 54 deaths per one million people and Penang with 37 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 22 per one million people, with 11 other states recording lower averages. They are Johor (21), Kedah (20), Melaka and Sabah (19 each), Terengganu (17), Negri Sembilan (16), Pahang (13), Selangor (11) and Kuala Lumpur (eight).

Labuan and Putrajaya are the only states that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 66.4 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.6 per cent were partially vaccinated and 11 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (54.4 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 45.3 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 57.2 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 86.9 per cent were Malaysians — 40 out of the 46 people recorded dead yesterday.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,646 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,077.

This was followed by Sarawak with 753 new cases, Johor (563), Sabah (498), Kelantan (468), Kedah (420), Perak (348), Penang (279), Terengganu (277), Melaka (260), Pahang (252), Negri Sembilan (218) and Kuala Lumpur (156).

Perlis recorded 40 new cases, Putrajaya 30 and Labuan seven.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,426,513. – Malay Mail