Man nabbed in Batu Kawah on suspicion of drug possession

KUCHING (Oct 25): Padawan police arrested a 23-year-old man yesterday (Sunday) after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs believed to be syabu at a house in Jalan Batu Kawa.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect was detained around 11.45pm by Padawan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) personnel.

“The suspect was in front of a rented room in Jalan Batu Kawa area when the arrest was made by the police.

“From the search made on the suspect, the police found a green-black cigarette box in his hands, and when checked, a translucent plastic packet containing a crystalline substance, believed to be syabu, was found,” he said in a statement today.

He said the drugs weighed about 0.50 grams and were estimated to have a street value of RM50.

Abang Zainal added a urine test conducted on the suspect found he was positive for amphetamine abuse.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.