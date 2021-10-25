Marudi Hospital gets new haemodialysis machine

MARUDI (Oct 25): Marudi hospital has received a new haemodialysis machine costing RM41,500.

Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the arrival of the machine is timely due to the increasing number of patients requiring treatment at the hospital.

Fatimah said this while presenting the new machine at the Marudi District Office this morning.

Some 75 patients are currently receiving treatment at the Marudi haemodialysis unit.

The new machine was among the six purchased by the Welfare Department at a total cost of RM249,000.

Two went to the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Unit, while the Dalat, Saratok, and Sarikei hospitals also received one machine each.