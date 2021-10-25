Modernisation, smart agriculture key game changers in National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Modernisation and smart agriculture are the key game changers for the transformation of the country’s agrofood sector under the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0), according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the two strategies would be supported by financing funds, investment incentives and manpower to increase the adoption of the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0) technologies.

“Research and development, as well as commercialisation and innovation, will be the pulse of the development of this (agrofood) sector.

“As such, cooperation with various government research agencies, public and private institutions of higher education, will be forged to ensure the success of DAN 2.0,” he said in a recorded speech at the launch of the policy here today.

Ismail Sabri said DAN 2.0, which the implementation period is in line with the Sustainable Development Agenda, aimed to continue the development agenda of the national agrofood sector with a particular emphasis to be given on efforts to improve the country’s food security.

— MORE TO COME —