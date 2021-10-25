Motion on election of Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker postponed to next meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): The motion on the election of a deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat scheduled for today to fill a vacant position will now be tabled at the next meeting of the House.

A motion seeking the postponement was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and passed by a voice vote.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 90 (2) and with the consent of the Speaker, I submit a motion to suspend enforcement of Standing Order 6, that is to postpone the election of a deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, as stated in Item 1 of the Order Paper for today, to the next meeting,” he told the Dewan Rakyat at its sitting today.

The motion on the postponement was seconded by Kota Bharu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

The election of a new deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat is necessary to fill the vacant position after Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, the Member of Parliament for Pengerang, resigned on Aug 23.

Following Azalina’s resignation, the House has only one deputy speaker, namely Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon. – Bernama