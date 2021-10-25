PBDSB has indentified candidates for state election – President

SIBU (Oct 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has identified all its candidates for the coming state election but will wait for the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) before announcing the full list of names, said party president Bobby William.

“We have the numbers but the seats and the candidates will only be revealed at the right time, that is when the DUN is dissolved.

“We will call for another meeting and make the announcement once the DUN is dissolved because I need to sign the ‘watikah’ (candidacy appointment letter).

“But through all the faces present here today, you can make your assumptions,” he told a press conference held after the PBDSB supreme council meeting here yesterday.

Bobby confirmed that he will stand in Senadin which is currently held by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) vice president Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He also said that the party has set up its own Election Working Committee headed by new member Kenneth Adan Silek.

According to Kenneth, as a Dayak-based party, PBDSB would go full force to contest in Dayak majority seats.

He said the party was open to working with like-minded parties and individuals for the betterment of Sarawak.

Earlier, PBDSB secretary-general Julius Enchana said that the party has “thousands of members” and they were setting up branches.

“I cannot reveal the number now. Next year is our triennial delegates conference and only then I can provide the figure.

“People keep coming in and we’re setting up branches. Once we do that I am sure the number will increase,” he said and added intellectuals were among their members.

Also present were permanent advisor Mengga Mikui, deputy president Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai and treasurer Sai Malaka.