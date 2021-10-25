PM: BKP payment of RM500 to start tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): The one-off Bantuan Kehilangan Pendapatan (BKP) or loss-of-income aid of RM500 each would be paid out from tomorrow to assist people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the aid would benefit almost 870,000 individuals who lost their source of income this year.

“The total aid has an implication of RM434 million in expenditure to ensure the wellbeing of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family),” he said in a statement today.

The BKP is given to workers who lost their source of income based on data from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or Social Security Organisation (Socso) in 2021.

Ismail Sabri said the government continued to be committed to ensuring the well-being of “Keluarga Malaysia”, especially the target groups adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that this aid and other cash assistance provided by the government could lessen the financial burden of the “Keluarga Malaysia” in going through these challenging times.

A check on the BKP approval can be made from tomorrow via the BKP portal at https://bkp.hasil.gov.my and for more information, the BKP recipients can also refer to the FAQ uploaded to the portal. — Bernama