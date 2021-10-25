Possible five-cornered fight in Marudi, says PKR man

MIRI (Oct 25): A Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) member said there could be a three- or even five-cornered fight for the Marudi state seat currently held by Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil in the next state election.

PKR Marudi chairman Elias Lipi Mat, himself a potential candidate for the seat, said apart from his party, the other likely contenders would be Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) representing the current ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who is said to be fielding former assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran.

“There are also rumours about PBK (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) having their respective candidates for Marudi,” he said.

“With good planning, I believe that PKR has a good election manifesto.

“We have many local issues and agenda that should draw the attention of the voters in Marudi, one of which is the basic infrastructure such as clean water and electricity supply, as well as roads – all of which have yet to be addressed properly over the years.

“Such matters may look petty to others, but they are very close to the people, especially those living in the rural and remote areas,” said Elias in a statement.

Moreover, he said the Marudi sub-branch of the PKR would be all ready for the 12th state election, despite them not agreeing to the polls being called amidst the current Covid-19 situation.

He said his election machinery would kick off once the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) had been dissolved.

“Nevertheless, we do admit that the state election this time would be very challenging, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

In the 11th state election in 2016, Penguang won the seat after garnering 5,493 votes, which earned him the majority of 1,387.