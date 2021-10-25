Pregnant teen among 18 Covid-19 fatalities in S’wak from Sept 12 to Oct 24

KUCHING (Oct 25): A pregnant teenager was among the 18 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Sarawak from Sept 12 to Oct 24, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The 17-year-old reportedly passed away at the Bintulu Hospital on Oct 21 and she had no comorbidities.

She was the youngest fatality among the 18 deaths, with the others aged between 49 to 97 years old.

The 18 fatalities also included one Brought In Dead (BID) case, involving a 74 year old man from Sibu whose body was brought to Sibu Hospital.

He had comorbidities of diabetes, hypertension and chronic lung disease.

SDMC summarised the deaths as six recorded in Bintulu, Sibu (4), Samarahan (2), Limbang (2), Betong (2) and one each in Kuching and Sarikei.