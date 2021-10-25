Purchase of CFRTs meant to optimise Bomba’s capabilities in rural, remote areas — Deputy DG

SIBU (Oct 25): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) would be acquiring 150 units of Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFRT) to enhance its capabilities in the rural and remote areas in the country.

According to Bomba deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin, these vehicles are able to access remote locations and manoeuvre narrow passages better than the typical fire engines, given their smaller-sized bodies.

“Bomba Malaysia plans to acquire CFRTs to be supplied to fire stations across the country including Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“We anticipate that upon completion of the tender process, these vehicles should be up for delivery to fire stations across the country next year. Still, this is subject to the tender approval process,” he told reporters when met during a working visit to Bomba Sibu Central station yesterday.

Asked if all the fire stations in the country would be supplied with CFRTs, Abdul Wahab replied by stating that there were 324 fire stations nationwide, but the acquisition only covered 150 units.

In this regard, he added: “We ask the (Bomba in respective) states, to identify and propose which are the critical fire stations requiring the CFRTs. These (proposals) will be filtered at Bomba headquarters.”

Asked about the number of units that Sarawak would be getting, he said this had yet to be fixed.

However, he remarked: “I believe the distribution (of CFRT) would be made for Sarawak, given its geographical factors that require this smaller-size vehicle for rural areas and the hinterlands, to ensure speedy and smoother Bomba services, in terms of firefighting and rescue (operations).”

Asked about the cost of the procurement, he said this could not be revealed as the matter was still in tender process, and the contract yet to be awarded to any company.

“Nonetheless, we have the budget that is sufficient to acquire the 150 units,” he added.

On flood preparations, Abdul Wahab said Sarawak would be among the six states in the country to be accorded focus during the coming ‘landas’ (monsoon) season.

The other states are Sabah, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

He said based on Malaysian Meteorological Department’s forecast, the unpredictable weather condition could begin next month and would continue until March next year.

In this regard, he said both him and Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid had gone down to the ground to render support and ensure the necessary preparations to face the floods including inter-agency cooperation.

Meanwhile in his briefing, Sibu Central station chief Suna Kaha had listed Sungai Assan (Tanjung Latap-Lanang Bridge), Stabau, Salim (Sentosa), Jalan Selangan, Jalan Lanang, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Datu and Kampung Nangka, as the flood-prone areas here.

As for the evacuation centers, Suna said the Sibu Civic Centre, SK Sentosa hall and MUC hall would be utilised.

Bomba Sarawak deputy director Tiong Ling Hii and Bomba Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling were also present.