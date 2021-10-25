RM200,000 raised for cancer patient

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): DAP Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe has helped a lymphoma cancer patient to raise RM200,000 over the last 48 hours.

“The donation from the public is directly channelled to Mr Foo, the patient’s husband’s bank account.

“He will be fully taking care of the patient, Ms Tong and cover the necessary medical expenses,” said Phoong in a statement on Monday.

Two days ago, the couple held a press conference with Phoong to raise donations from the public to overcome this challenge.

“I paid a visit to the family again this evening to have an update on the figure collected and to encourage Ms Tong to stay strong and brave while fighting against cancer.

“She was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer a year ago and after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, it was not effective.

“The doctor advised her to undergo immunotherapy, Pembrolizumab, but it is a huge financial challenge to the family.

“Therefore, we hope to help her raise donations from the public so this young mother would be able to afford treatment,” said Phoong.

The treatment cost about RM16,000 once, a full treatment would have to be treated six times.

“The RM200,000 raised would be sufficient for her to undergo two cycles or 12 times of treatment.

“According to the doctor, it is not predictable whether the medication would be effective, we continue to pray for the best for Ms Tong.

“After discussing, we have decided not to officially end the donation drive. For those who wish to contribute can kindly contact Mr Foo at 010-8285962.

“Mr Foo and his family would also like to share their appreciation towards everyone who lent their family a helping hand amid these difficult moments,” said the DAPSY Sabah chief.