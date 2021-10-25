Sabah asked to introduce flexible MM2H conditions

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): The Federal Government’s implementation of more stringent conditions for Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) applications has resulted in fewer foreign applicants who were initially interested in purchasing property in Malaysia, said the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing, JP.

Tiong said the most urgent need currently is to seize the opportunity to attract and retain the MM2H holders and potential applicants who may now withdraw from Malaysia.

“There is a need to reinspire confidence in this market, revive the local economy and the tourism industry.”

Ting said that when leading an official delegation from the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) on a courtesy visit to Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Arifin.

The visit discussed the topic of the MM2H programme among others.

Ting said MM2H was originally one of the options that foreigners could choose for their retirement.

However after years and months, he said the programme had become a policy mess, where any type of applicants can come in under same category.

Moreover, he said the reworked application conditions have become not only more stringent but also unfriendly to legitimate applicants.

In addition to the staggeringly high new processing fees, he pointed out that many different categories and types of applicants have been lumped into a single group, causing more confused applicants to quit the programme.

During the visit, Tiong shared his views and recommendations that the authorities should introduce flexible conditions for applicants who are grouped into retirement, investment and business, education, medical tourism, and other relevant ones and allow the corresponding department to handle the approvals.

“In setting clear conditions for retiring immigrants over age 50, applicants of this type should be under the Ministry of Tourism’s jurisdiction.

“The authorities must then identify local high-end residential areas, tourist areas, and recommend retired immigrants to live and/or work in those locations.

“Once the applicants have bought the property and started their lives here, they should be required to buy another property if they decide to sell theirs or have their permanent residency revoked.”

This is to avoid some places or hotels abusing the loophole to allow these applicants to stay in Malaysia on a long-term basis, he said.

For student visas, investment and business, and other types of applicants, Ting said the individual departments should handle the application procedures as they have a better understanding of the make-up and needs of the respective industry and their applicants.

For instance, he said the minimum investment thresholds, bank deposits and applications, should be detailed under the respective categories’ regulations, instead of being lumped together.

As another example, he said the authorities should consider the needs and allow guardians of foreign students to stay here for up to three or six months to help them settle in Malaysia, including purchasing property and spending foreign capital here. Once their children graduate, they may be allowed to sell or keep the property.

“Sabah in particular had the favourable conditions to develop the MM2H ecosystem. If the authorities are interested in drafting a plan for the MM2H programme, they need to hold a meeting with the respective groups of stakeholders to formulate a set of attractive, people-friendly solutions.

“Attracting more applicants from China who favour Sabah will stimulate the local economy and indirectly benefit other fields such as property development, food and beverage (F&B) sectors, medical and insurance.”

Jafry also noted during the meeting that Sabah’s tourism industry including hotels has begun to recover with the reopening of interstate travel.

He said the current occupancy rate has increased to 42 per cent, albeit mostly domestic tourists.

“There is hope that the tourism industry will continue its recovery momentum, and we will help to promote Sabah’s tourism industry with MCBC as a platform to attract more Chinese tourists to accelerate the economic recovery.”

Also participated in the courtesy visit were Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. T. C. Goh, director of the Malaysia-China Business Council, Datuk Philip Yong Chiew Lip and chief executive officer Samuel Lee.