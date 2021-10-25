Second Meeting of Fourth Session of 14th Parliament starts today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament opened its curtain today.

The focus of the meeting this time, among others, is to debate and pass the resolution pursuant to Clause (3) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution to repeal the emergency ordinances.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the Prime Minister will propose the matter and the ordinances would include the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Emergency (Employees Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities (Amendment) 2021.

Apart from that, there will also be the tabling of a bill to amend several provisions in the Federal Constitution in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

This was informed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in a statement last Oct 23 , which also stated that the second reading of the bill, which was initially planned on Oct 28, would be rescheduled to another a date.

Last Oct 18, the Special Council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MKMA63) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob agreed to a proposal tabled by Wan Junaidi for several provisions in the Federal Constitution to be redefined in line with MA63.

Another highlight at this meeting will be the tabling of the Supply (Budget) Bill 2022 by the Minister of Finance at 4 pm on Friday (Oct 29).

Based on the calendar of the Dewan Rakyat, the bill is scheduled to be debated at the policy level for seven days, after which four days will be given for the ministers to reply before it is debated at the committee level for 13 days.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament will be for 32 days until Dec 16. – Bernama